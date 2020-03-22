Veteran Musician, Bessa Simons, has disclosed that Ghanaian musicians are set to collaborate on a new song that will sensitise Ghanaians on the novel and deadly COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

In an interview with Happy FM’s Doctar Cann on the Showbiz Xtra show, he stated that this initiative was a way musicians could contribute in the fight against Coronavirus.

ALSO READ: ‘Pastor’ Shatta Wale holds church service for fans

“A song to fight Coronavirus is in the pipeline. As musicians, we influence society through music. We have done that in the past and we can speak of events such as peaceful elections, among others. We are preparing and very soon we will contribute”, he said.

He, however, advised musicians to develop themselves by working on how they write their songs and also practice more with their instrumentals in this time when they stay at home due to Coronavirus.

ALSO READ: I don’t know what’ll make me leave my husband – Beverly…

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, recently announced that the government did not intend to pay any celebrity to become ambassadors of COVID-19.

This initiative, therefore, by Ghanaian musicians to sensitise people against Coronavirus with a song proves that musicians do not need an incentive to join the campaign to educate Ghanaians.