Lynx Entertainment signees, KiDi and Kuami Eugene, have got themselves busy to escape the boredom of coronavirus self-quarantine.

The duo joined the stay at home challenge, and with toilet rolls, exhibited some football skills that got fans talking.

Kuami Eugene revealed he joined the challenge because ‘house arrest’ is not treating him well, coupled with frequent power fluctuations.

KiDi, also on his 26th day of quarantine, managed to wow his fans with amazing ball control and skills.

The stay at home challenge is an initiative by footballers to entertain their fans while they are on lock-down.