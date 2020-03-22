Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, says the COVID-19 pandemic could potentially be a game-changer in the dynamics of world power.

While speaking during a sermon held in an empty auditorium of ICGC Christ Temple, Sunday due to COVID-19 preventive measures, Pastor Otabil stated that the pandemic had the potential to radically transform the 21st Century, just as the 1st and 2nd World Wars had transformed the 20th Century.

He said, “The 1st and 2nd World Wars profoundly changed the 20th century, it changed the world’s social structure, it overthrew monarchies and aristocrats and it brought in the masses to the centres of power.

“This current epidemic or pandemic could radically transform the 21st Century. And what kind of transformation, I don’t know.”

According to Pastor Otabil, the fear and panic caused by the fast-spreading coronavirus in many great nations will give ‘weaker nations’ the opportunity to find themselves at the centre of world power whilst the leaders of the great nations grapple with the uncertainty accompanying the virus.

“We have seen nations that we thought were on top of their games with superpowers all of a sudden become very vulnerable and crumble right before our eyes. And I guess that is part of our sense of anxiety because those we trusted in are collapsing before us.

“We have seen people that we thought were untouchable be touched. We’ve seen fear in the eyes of leaders of nations, Presidents and Prime Ministers as they try to grapple with this level of uncertainty.

“And maybe, this is what will bring the so-called weaker nations into the centres of power just like the 1st and 2nd World Wars brought the vulnerable into the centres of power,” he said.

Pastor Otabil ended the prelude to his main sermon saying, “So we don’t know. We’re just watching and observing. And this could be a game-changer in the dynamics of world power.”