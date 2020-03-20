The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is urging President Nana Akufo-Addo, amidst the spread of the deadly coronavirus, to consider a national call to prayer.

He stressed the potential threat of the virus is serious and could be worse than the first and second world wars, hence a call for believers to join in a national prayer.

The advice follows a breakfast prayer meeting held at the Jubilee House on Thursday and the NDC’s declaration of three days of fasting and prayers over the virus.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, who commended the president on the breakfast prayer meeting, said it must be extended to the national level.

“We are very vulnerable and can’t contain it if it gets out of hands so let us go on our knees and pray to the Lord Almighty. It could be a national call from the president or the Christian Council,” he appealed.