Two individuals have dragged Professor Ken Attafuah, Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA) and three of his colleagues to court over contempt allegations.

The applicants, Kevor Mark-Oliver and Emmanuel Akumatey Okrah, say Prof Attafuah and the other respondents disrespected the court when they went ahead to register and issue Ghana cards to people in the Eastern Region in spite of an injunction on the process.

The other respondents to the suit are William Kofi Baffoe-Mensah, 2nd Respondent and Head of Administration of the National Identification Authority; Col. Peter Kwame Ghansah, 3rd Respondent and Head of Operations National Identification Authority; and Alhaji Salifu Abdulai, 4th Respondent and Head of Operations, Southern Zone National Identification Authority.

The applicants say the NIA was served with an originating motion and interlocutory injunction on 19th March, 2020 yet it went ahead to carry out the registration in breach of the injunctions placed on them.

“This obvious disregard to the Court amounts to nothing more than contempt of which the Respondents ought to be convicted,” an affidavit in support of application for committal for contempt, read.