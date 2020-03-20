Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday morning at the Jubilee House led a host of Muslim leaders in Ghana in prayers against the spread of the novel COVID-19.

Dr Bawumia in his opening address ahead of the prayer session, which saw the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Shaributu, in attendance, expressed faith God will deliver the nation from the pandemic.

Quoting parts of the scriptures which he believes are in line with the basic precautionary measures from the health bodies, the Vice President urged Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the measures.

This comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday led a group of prominent pastors in Ghana to hold a similar prayer meeting for the country.

Meanwhile, he reiterated the government’s commitment to curb the spread of the virus while commending religious leaders in Ghana for their cooperation in adhering to the ban on public gatherings.

“We are not alone in this unprecedented situation, many countries around the world have taken similar precautionary measures to help curb the spread of the virus,” he said.