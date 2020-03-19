Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has said a powerful prayer for Ghana against the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

At a breakfast prayer meeting organised at the Jubilee House in Accra in a bid to fight the novel coronavirus, Archbishop Duncan-Williams said it is his prayer that the government will be the first government that will break the spread of the disease.

General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams prays against the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana

Check out his prayer below:

Our heavenly Father, we recognise that your power is not limited. God, once again we are confronted with another situation. We lift our prayers standing at the seat of power.

God we pray for this government that they will be the first government that broke the vicious cycle. God we pray that you will shield them and the good people of Ghana from this deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Ghana has confirmed two more cases of coronavirus.

This brings to nine the total number of cases.