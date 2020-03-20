A Ghanaian man, who gave his name only as Nii, has revealed the only symptom he experienced after contracting the deadly coronavirus.

Speaking to Nhyira FM on Friday, Nii, who said he is feeling very healthy, revealed coughing as the only symptom he experienced.

“As I speak to you now, I am very healthy and the only symptom I have experienced so far is coughing. I am someone who suffers a lot from flu but strangely enough I haven’t suffered as much as one would expect,” he said.

According to him, aside the cough, he hasn’t experienced any of the other symptoms associated with the disease.

MORE STORIES

Coronavirus cases in Ghana rise to 16; 4 not imported

Coronavirus: Ashesi University provides students with free 10GB data for online classes

Coronavirus: Ursula Owusu’s husband in self-quarantine!

Nii, who traveled back to Ghana after spending close to 30 days in France, said he did not self-quarantine himself as he showed no symptoms of the disease.

What, however, got him to suspect he might be a carrier of the virus was when he realised his urine colour had changed.

“I for instance, anytime I am sick, I pay attention to the colour of my urine and so aside the normal cough I had, I realised my urine had changed and that was what pushed me to go to the hospital to check if I had contracted the virus,” he said.

Nii, together with 15 other Ghanaians, who have contracted the disease, are currently receiving treatment.

So far, 16 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Ghana.