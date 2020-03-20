The novel Coronavirus cases in Ghana have increased to 16.

The Ghana Health Service’s website dedicated to updating Ghanaians on COVID-19 cases confirmed the development.

Below are the Ghana Health Service’s information on the matter:

Five (5) new confirmed cases on the 19th March 2020. All five were reported from Greater Accra Region.

29-year-old Ghanaian lady; resident of Accra; no history of travel; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory

34-year-old Ghanaian lady resident of Accra; contact of a confirmed case at place of work; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory

53-year-old Ghanaian male, resident of Tema; no history of travel, no evidence of close contact with confirmed case; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory

41-year-old Ghanaian male; arrived in Ghana by KLM on the 15 March 2020; indicated exposure with family members in Amsterdam exhibiting respiratory symptoms and also on the flight with some passengers sneezing and coughing; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.

36-year-old Ghanaian male; resident of Paris, France; date of arrival in Ghana unconfirmed; no evidence of contact with infected person;

This brings to a total of sixteen (16) confirmed cases in Ghana, with no death.