Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has disclosed that her husband is in self isolation after he arrived from United Kingdom two days ago.

She explained that, her husband is in a room in their house and is not having contact with anyone in the house.

“They leave his food at the door. If we want to talk to him, we stand at a safe distance away and talk to him, we wave him, he’s okay,” Mrs Owusu-Ekuful told Joy News.

She is urging other Ghanaians to take the caution over the virus very serious to avert spread.