Parliament has ordered two Members of Parliament (MPs) and some parliamentary staff to self-quarantine, Adomonline.com can report.

ALSO READ:

The two left the country for conferences in Japan and India – countries hit by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, announced this on the Floor of Parliament Thursday.

He explained that, MP for Binduri, Dr Robert Kuganab-Lem, who returned to Ghana from Tokyo, has been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days in accordance with World Heath Organisation guidelines.

Also, the Majority Leader said MP for Ayawaso East, Alhaji Naser Toure, who will be coming tomorrow March 20, 2020 is also required to observe the mandatory quarantine.

“Staff of Parliament, who were also on the trip, are to stay home until they are given certificate of clearance,” Mr Mensah-Bonsu added.

Listen to attached audio above:

Source: Adomonline.com|Abednego Asante Asiedu