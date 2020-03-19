Sister of Ghanaian footballer, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has allegedly been murdered.

The deceased, Hagar Anane, was 50.

The unfortunate incident happened at Nkantanka at Berekum in the Bono region, Wednesday.

Berekum Divisional Police Crime Officer, Franklin Yevuga, confirmed this to Adom News’ Regional correspondent, Kwesi Donyina.

He said some residents saw the decomposing body of the deceased in her room and reported the matter to the police.

DSP Yevuga said the killer after committing the heinous crime escaped from the crime scene.

The cause of the murder, DSP Yevuga said is still unknown.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been given to the family for burial and the police are on a manhunt for the suspect.

The killer is said to have bolted after committing the act.

Source: Adomonline.com|Kwesi Donyina|Adom News