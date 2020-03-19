New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman for New Juaben North, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, has slammed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for what he says amount to scoring political points with the deadly novel coronavirus.

Mr Boateng believes such attempts will only undermine government’s prudent measures in curbing the disease which is spreading across the globe.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen, Mr Boateng urged the NDC not to politicise the issue as a means to get into power.

“If they are thinking of taking advantage to sabotage the efforts of government, they must be ashamed of themselves,” he fumed.

According to him, government, at no point has said it cannot take care of infected patients hence the need for a collective effort and support from all and sundry.

