Edmund Ackah on Thursday resigned from his position as the Greater Accra Representative of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The former Black Stars B management member has been working as the Accra Representative of the Porcupine Warriors for the past couple of years after he succeeded Kwame Baah-Nuako.

In an interview with Oyerepa FM, Mr Ackah has confirmed that he is leaving his post.

“It is true I have resigned as Accra representative of Asante Kotoko. I can no longer be a member of this management. It is a personal reason”, he said.

Mr Ackah, who is a regular panelist on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, has been a key figure for Asante Kotoko for sometime.

Mr Ackah’s resignation comes as a big blow to a number of Kotoko supporters who have grown fond of how he talks for the club as well as his administrative contributions.

His Deputy, Nana Kwame Dankwah, will be representing Kotoko for Accra until management brings on board another person.

The veteran football administrator has also worked with Medeama SC.