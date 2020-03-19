The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed a writ against the Electoral Commission (EC) at the Supreme Court over its decision to compile a new Voters Register in the run-up to the December 7 polls.

The NDC, by the suit, is seeking a court injunction on EC’s new Voters Register compilation.

The party holds the view that the electoral body has no power to create a new Voters Register and is only required by law to revise an existing Voters Register.

The party is seeking among others “a declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 45(a) of the 1992 Constitution, 2nd Defendant has the constitutional power to, and can, compile a register of voters only once, and thereafter revise it periodically, as may be determined by law. Accordingly, 2nd Defendant can only revise the existing register of voters, and lacks the power to prepare a fresh register of voters, for the conduct of the December 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, the suit read.

Full details of suit: