The Ghana Police Service has cautioned relatives and friends against providing safe refuge for Osei Bonsu, the trotro driver who run over and killed Sergeant Moses Appiah.

Director of Public Affairs at the police service, Supt. Shiela Buckman, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, said it would be in the best interest of relatives and friends of the suspect to hand him over to the police.

“Relatives and friends who know the whereabouts of the suspect should report to the police, it will be in their best interest to do so. And the more they keep his hideout a secret the more his case gets worse,” she said.

Supt Buckman, admitting the arrest of the suspect had taken longer than expected, assured that the suspect will soon be apprehended.

“Yes I know the matter has taken a bit long and that till now we’ve not been able to arrest the suspect, but I assure you that, we will soon arrest him,” she added.

Suspect and driver of a Ford Transit bus with registration number GR 4880-20, Mr Bonsu is currently on the run having reportedly run over Sergeant Appiah in an attempt by the latter to prevent him from escaping.

The incident is said to have happened at the Trinity Avenue near Mempeasem at East Legon.

Sergeant Appiah, pronounced dead on arrival at the 37 Military Hospital,until his demise was with the Madina Unit of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department.

Investigations into the incident by the police have led to the arrest of his aide (mate), who is currently assisting with investigations.