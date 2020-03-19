Samuel Aboagye, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student, who trended on social media for all the wrong reasons, is still making it big.

Mr Aboagye became the talk of town after he was seen in a viral video weeping like a baby and throwing his phone away after being dumped by his girlfriend, Nana Ama.

The girlfriend is said to have dumped him after he cheated with another female student.

Many people came to Mr Aboagye’s rescue with Bel Beverages donating soft drinks to help him with the healing process.

The latest is his feature in a new music video which was released on Wednesday.

The song titled ‘Nana Ama’ by Blezdee featuring Starga saw Master Sammy repeat words he said throughout his heartbreak period such as “The past is not the present.”

He said he still loves her and dedicates the song to her.

Watch the video below: