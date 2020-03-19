Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has got social media buzzing after sharing two photos of herself without makeup and wigs.
The photos are part of a four-photo collage.
While the down photos have all the glitz and glamour Yvonne is known for, the top one does not.
The two show obvious spots on the face of Yvonne in one of the no-makeup photos.
Sharing the photos, Yvonne Nelson took her fans through a lesson on perfection.
According to Yvonne, she is not perfect as the no-makeup photos show because she is human.
Below is her post;
View this post on Instagram
This is a sincere and an honest post 🙏🏽 Calm down young girl, I AM NOT PERFECT , we aren’t perfect. Don’t push too hard to be perfect physically…..its ok to feel inadequate sometimes, we are only human …..put that energy into educating yourself. Use the part of the body many forget to use, THE BRAIN, use it to its fullest, read, explore, Smile, speak up,don’t be afraid, breathe…. and know this one thing you are perfect in God’s eyes, you are different and that makes you unique. Never try to be someone else, don’t let them distract you! God has tailored your journey for YOU. Sending my love to you all. SMILE❤️❤️❤️YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL ❤️❤️❤️. ( bottom photos have snapchat filters on / top photos are raw , No make up, no wigs ) i decided to use everyday photos. #freedom