Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has got social media buzzing after sharing two photos of herself without makeup and wigs.

The photos are part of a four-photo collage.

While the down photos have all the glitz and glamour Yvonne is known for, the top one does not.

The two show obvious spots on the face of Yvonne in one of the no-makeup photos.

Sharing the photos, Yvonne Nelson took her fans through a lesson on perfection.

According to Yvonne, she is not perfect as the no-makeup photos show because she is human.

Below is her post;