Singer Wendy Shay had to face the wrath of Ghanaians after trying to play around the global pandemic affecting and claiming hundreds of lives across the globe.

The singer in an attempt to caution her fans posted on Twitter:

I’m still hotter dan CoronaVirus … damn wetin Corona dey figa… but for real ShayGangsters abeg STAY SAFE ..I can’t afford to lose any of you ..Y’all mean so much to me.

— Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) March 17, 2020

But she received cold reception as many of her fans couldn’t fathom why she would joke with the respiratory infection diseases, scientifically named as Covid-19.

Many of them lambasted her for her assertion: