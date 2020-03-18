Talented winger, Edwin Gyasi, has joined football stars for the ‘Stay At Home Challenge’ by showing off his skills with a toilet roll.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages worldwide, many people have chosen to stay indoors and upload clips showing off their talents.

The 28-year-old, who is bound to leave CSKA Sofia at the end of the season, uploaded a video of himself playing keepy-uppy with a toilet roll – an item that is becoming synonymous with the coronavirus outbreak.

With the spread of the disease continuing, football activities in Europe have been left with no choice but to suspend with many leagues set to resume next month.

And many people have posted their football skills on social media with the hashtag ‘StayAtHomeChallenge’ to pass the time.

Video below:

Edwin Gyasi joins #StayAtHomeChallenge pic.twitter.com/e5N3II1R78 — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) March 18, 2020

The likes of Jamie Carragher, Odion Ighalo, Granit Xhaka and Theo Walcott among other football stars have all had a crack themselves, too.

Gyasi will join Besiktas at the end of the season.