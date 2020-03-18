Popular diminutive actress in Ghana’s movie’s sphere, Adwoa Smart, has been spotted dancing with colleague actor Don Little in a video from her recently-held 50th birthday party.

Clad in a red dress, Adwoa Smart walked to the dance-floor where Don Little was already up gyrating to the song being played.

The diminutive actress, who made her name in the Obra television series, marked her golden jubilee with a birthday party in the United States of America.

She was joined by friends, well-wishers and some industry folks.

Watch video below: