The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared three days of nationwide prayer and fasting over reported cases of the deadly novel coronavirus in Ghana.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the party said the session will start from Friday, March 20 to Sunday 22, March 2020 with all supporters and well-meaning Ghanaians expected to partake.

Quoting parts of the Bible, the party stressed it was obvious the country was not in normal times as the monstrous disease threatens the very existence of the people.

Below is the full statement: