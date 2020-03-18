The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has expressed concern about some individuals siphoning sanitisers distributed in the House.

He wants CCTV cameras in the facility activated so those engaged in these acts could be found and dealt with.

Sanitiser stands were mounted across the House last week as part of measures to protect Members of Parliament (MPs) and staff from the Coronavirus.

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Speaking on the Floor, the Majority Leader said some of the sanitiser stands became empty about an hour after they are filled which he says is unacceptable.

“What we are beginning to notice is that a few individuals are draining the sanitisers and taking them away, which is very serious. We need to activate the CCTVs so anybody who is caught in this is not only named and shamed, but appropriate sanctions will be applied to that person,” he told the House as other MPs laughed in the background.

“It cannot be that sanitisers are placed at vantage positions and overnight, everything is gone. Even whilst members are sitting, you step out, where you saw a sanitiser where it was almost full, then everything is gone. It cannot happen,” the Majority Leader added.

“So I am asking the marshals department and the clerk to activate the CCTV cameras. Anybody who is caught in such act will be sanctioned,” he concluded.