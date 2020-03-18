Ghana Black Stars players are yet to receive their winning bonus for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome.

According to Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo, cheques have been issued out to some of the players but they have not been able to clear.

The 2021 AFCON double-header was played last year November with the Black Stars recording two wins in that fixture.

Five months after the qualifiers, the Berekum Chelsea chief says there are challenges from the Sports Ministry resulting in some players not receiving their money yet.

“The winning bonuses for the South Africa and Sao Tome bonus have been paid but there is a problem”, he mentioned on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The Sports Ministry has a challenge. Checks have been issued but there is a challenge.

“I don’t have the capacity to come and tell the public these challenges. The players have confirmed receiving these cheques but there is a challenge. Some of the players have been able to cash the money and others haven’t,” he added.

Ghana’s doubleheader against Sudan has been rescheduled due to the widespread of coronavirus.