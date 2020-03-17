In fear of the deadly coronavirus, some Ghanaians have flocked the central business district in Accra in a quest to stock themselves with sanitisers.

An observation by Joy News revealed retailers massed at a wholesale shop in Accra central as they practically fought their way to purchase cartons of sanitisers.

This follows the confirmation of six coronavirus cases which has created some fear and panic among citizens who are trying their possible best to adhere to directives of protecting themselves with hand sanitisers.

To this effect, some business women, unconscious of the implications of the crowds they have created in the wake of the coronavirus scare, are taking advantage of the situation to hoard sanitisers which they sell later at exorbitant prices.

Emmanuel Dzikunu, a witness at the scene told Joy News that most market women do not even know the appropriate sanitisers for for fighting the virus but are rushing to buy because of the business advantage.

“These people buy 250ml sanitisers for GH¢ 400 which was initially sold for GH¢230.00. The crowd was too thick I couldn’t even go through it,” he said.