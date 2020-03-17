A 43-year-old woman has given birth to three beautiful babies.

The Limpopo Department of Health took to Facebook to congratulate the 43-year-old mother and the medical staff who went the extra mile to help her.

The department of health in the province revealed that the mother gave birth to two girls and a boy at the Kgapane Hospital through caesarean at around 12:00.

Meet the 43-year-old woman who has given birth to triplets

READ ALSO

The mother and her triplets are in good health and the medical team’s hard work earned them applause from the Health MEC.

The department of health said “It is fulfilling to see our nurses and doctors putting all their efforts in helping our people. This is positive and refreshing.”

Read the post below: