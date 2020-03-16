The Ghana Water Company Limited has urged consumers to store more water if their taps are flowing because the company is experiencing some challenges with water supply in Accra and most cities across the country.

The GWCL said while the dry season is affecting supply, the high demand for water during the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the country could make things worse.

Consumers should, therefore, “increase storage of water while it is flowing through their taps, so in the event of low pressures or no flow, consumers can resort to their storage.”

Ghana has, so far, recorded six cases of the coronavirus. The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie confirmed this as a press briefing on Sunday.

GWCL emphasized that during the period of the pandemic, citizens are advised to wash hands regularly under running water.

“With the erratic flow in some areas, consumers are advised to use improvised receptacles like the “Veronica Bucket” in the washing of hands and dispose of the dirty water immediately after.

“A number of consumers who resort to the use of treated water for keeping lawns green, for commercial washing of vehicles etc. are also advised to desist from that, since these practices reduce the pressures in the pipelines, thereby causing low pressure and no flow in some areas, especially areas located in high elevations,” the statement added.

The company asked the public to report all burst pipes and leakages immediately to the nearest GWCL district offices, Customer Service centres, Fault Offices, and GWCL WhatsApp lines (0555123393, 0555155524, 0207385088, 0207385089, 0207385090. You can include google locations, pictures and videos as well.