As the world struggles to develop vaccines to combat the deadly coronavirus, a man of God in Ghana is bragging about his ‘God-given’ repellent.

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle and Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom said he has “protector oil” against the deadly virus which has claimed many lives.

Coronaviruses are large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as respiratory syndrome and severe acute respiratory syndrome.

The outbreak was identified in China in late December 2019 has spread to Asia, Europe and Middle East. The World Health Organisation has declared it a pandemic.

Ghana has recorded four more cases of Coronavirus which brings to six, the total number of cases reported in the country.

President Akufo-Addo has imposed a ban on all public gatherings like conferences, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church services, Islamic worship for four weeks starting Monday, 16th March, 2020 as part of measures to curb the spread.

However, Opambuor Prophet 1 who claims to have a repellent against coronavirus urged all Ghanaians to come to his church at Ahenema Kokoben in the Ashanti region for the “protector oil”.

“God has given me the oil against coronavirus as his anointed son so come for your own if you want to live long” Opambour stated.

Listen to Prophet 1 in the audio above