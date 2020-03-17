Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has expressed genuine concerns over the suspension of church services due to coronavirus.

Prophet Kumchacha is not smiling at the indefinite ban of gathering which will affect all church activities including offertory and tithe payment.

However, some Christians have suggested church services should be conducted through online means and monies collected via mobile money, a statement Kumchacha described as nonsensical.

“They should stop making such useless comments. The situation is nothing to write home about even with their presence in churches, so how better can the online and mobile money be?” He fumed in an interview with Kofi TV.

Kumchaha was disappointed in Ghanaians who have developed headache over the meager collections being taken by churches.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday declared a ban on public gathering including funerals, churches and closure of schools temporarily following a confirmation of six coronavirus cases in Ghana.