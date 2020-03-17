Gospel singer and preacher, Sonnie Badu, in a latest photo has been captured hanging out with Reggae Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

This was when Stonebwoy, who is currently in Atlanta, paid a courtesy call on Sonny Badu in his residence.

The photo saw the two pose in Sonnie Bonnie’s garage which displayed his expensive cars.

The photo was captioned “So Stonebwoy paid me a surprise visit at home while in Atlanta and we had an amazing time.

“Please do pass by again anytime my guy. Love you loads, long live African music #Pillar Of Fire #African Party.”

Watch the photo below: