Some Ghanaians have reacted to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive to have church services banned for four weeks while nightclubs remain opened for patronage.

President Akufo-Addo in a televised address to the nation on Sunday evening, March 15, 2020 outlined some harsh measures adopted by the government to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The president in his address said, all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events, and religious activities such as services in churches and mosques have been suspended for the next four weeks.

Businesses and other workplaces can continue to operate, but should observe prescribed social distancing between patrons and staff. Establishments such as supermarkets, shopping malls, restaurants, night clubs, hotels and drinking spots should observe enhanced hygiene procedures by providing amongst others, hand sanitisers, running water and soap for washing of hands.

Some Ghanaians seemingly dissatisfied with the directive took to social media platforms to criticise the president for the directive:

