The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, has called on the Muslim population in Ghana and around the world to take precautionary measures to prevent contracting the deadly Covid-19 virus including avoiding crowded places.

He has, therefore, asked the Muslim community to not only avoid social gathering, but suspend hand shake in the mosques, and make provisions for water and hand sanitisers at the places of worship as a precaution.

He said this when he addressed a press conference at his Fadama residence Monday afternoon.

On the Friday congregational Jummah prayers, the office said it was studying the situation and will make it’s position known to the Muslim community in the coming days.

Coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19, has killed more than 4,300 people worldwide and reportedly infected over 119,600.

China, where the outbreak was first reported in December, has been the hardest hit with over 80,700 confirmed cases and 3,158 deaths.

Ghana has so far confirmed six cases of COVID-19.

So far, 162,651 cases have been recorded globally with 6,069 deaths, 76,219 of the recorded cases have fully recovered.