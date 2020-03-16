Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has slammed Ghanaians for their lack of awareness over the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Information confirmed that six cases in total have been recorded in the country.

“I think as Ghanaians we joke a lot with very serious issues. I have been reading on social media how people are circulating fake news and playing with it,” Badu said on Angel FM.

“This is how Italians started with it and now the whole country is at standstill.

“It is never true that coronavirus doesn’t infect black people. As I speak, two black footballers have contracted it in Italy. Myself, I have been placed under self-isolation because my club faced a club that’s got 8 players testing positive.

READ ALSO

Coronavirus: Five Valencia players and staff test positive

“If I need anything, you just have to put on club WhatsApp page so that club physio will buy for you.

“For one week now, I’m in the house alone and even the team physio who buys me groceries is not allowed to get in contact with me. He just places them at my doorstep and disappears. It is a very scary and sad situation here.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo banned all public gatherings including the ongoing Ghana Premier League for the next four weeks as part of measures to stop the spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

The coronavirus has infected 15,113 people and killed at least 1,016 in Italy as of Friday.