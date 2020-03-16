Ghanaian TV personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has released a photo of her all-grown 2-year-old daughter, Nyame Anuonyam.

Gifty gave birth to her first child on August 11, 2017 when she had barely turned 47 and has always described Anuonyam as her pride whose birth is as a result of God’s miracle.

The photo, which was posted on instagram captures the multiple award-winner in a playful mood with daughter.

The photo captioned ‘May the Lord give each and every one of us our greatest heart desire!! May God hear and answer our deepest cry.

“Hold on to your faith. The Lord our God is a Good and Faithful God. Have a beautiful day people and may this week be extraordinarily beautiful and blessed. Much love,” she wrote.

Nyame Enyimonam Afia Saah Afrakoma Sintim Misa is the first daughter of Gifty Anti and Nana Ansah Kwaw IV, who have been married for almost five years now.

Watch the photo below: