Member of Parliament [MP] for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, Ebenezer Okletey Tei-Larbi, just like many other Ghanaians is not taking any chances in the wake of the detection of six cases of COVID-19 virus in Ghana.

Mr Tei-Larbi showed up on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Monday with his mouth completely masked with a which mask.

The face mask, he said, was to protect him from the virus and limit his chances of contracting the virus from the numerous exchanges he may be having within the day.

“The most important thing is that the virus is here and the only thing we can do as citizens is to protect ourselves,” he explained.

The Lower Manya Krobo MP urged Ghanaians to take safety precautions since the supposed efforts by government were woefully inadequate.

Coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19, has killed more than 4,300 people worldwide and reportedly infected over 119,600.

China, where the outbreak was first reported in December, has been the hardest hit with over 80,700 confirmed cases and 3,158 deaths.

Ghana has so far confirmed six cases of COVID-19.

So far, 162,651 cases have been recorded globally with 6,069 deaths, 76,219 of the recorded cases have fully recovered.