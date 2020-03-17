Gospel Singer, Celestine Donkor, has shared few tips on the preparation of hand sanitisers following its shortage on the Ghanaian market.

The ‘Agbebolo’ hit maker took to her Youtube channel to take viewers through some basic steps they can take to make their own stress-free sanitisers.

The gospel singer in the video revealed she is into soap making which makes sanitisers a business for her, hence her decision to share the basic tips.

ALSO READ:

She listed: “You will need lemons, rubbing alcohol which is available in pharmacy shops nationwide, glycerine, essential oil which is optional, an empty 500ml bottle to be used in measuring as well as your storage bottle.”

Watch video below: