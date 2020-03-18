Guests at the last Tema West Municipal Assembly Independence Day celebration were awestruck when the emcee announced that one of the recipients of the Chief Executive’s award, Theophilus Okpoti Charway, performed excellently in the 2019 West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), but is still at home because his parents could not afford to pay his fees at the university.

Master Charway, 18, scored aggregate ‘09’ which included six ‘A’s a B3 and C4.

After he had picked his award and walked happily to his seat, where he and his father sat nearby, Theophilus Okpoti Charway told the Accra File that his dream was to gain admission into the University of Ghana, Legon, where he desired to read a programme in Accounting.

“In fact, the university gave me admission, but my dad could not raise the admission fee, so I’m still at home trusting God for a miracle,” he said with a teardrop on his lower eyelid.

Nicholas Odoi Charway, a private security personnel and father of Theophilus Charway, in fact, shed tears as he told Accra File that he felt he had failed his son.

“I promised to send him to the university should he make the grades. Yes, he made them, but I am unable to perform my part of the bargain. I am helpless any time I see him (son).

“It’s not easy for me at all, though we are still trusting God for a miracle,” the father hoped.