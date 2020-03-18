Head pastor of Open Arms Ministry, Apostle Anthony Kofi Sarkodie, has been picked up by the Ashanti Regional police command for disobeying the President’s order to suspend all social gatherings following the deadly coronavirus disease.

According to reports, the police received complaints of an ongoing activity in spite of the ban which forms part of drastic measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The police officers then dispatched to the premises of the church, Tuesday morning.

The team, according to Nhyira FM’s Solomon Ofori Amanfo, was met with some form of resistance from members of the church before they were able to pick up the head pastor and two of his church members.

Solomon Ofori Amanfo, who was at the church premises, reported that about 23 church members, who were inside the church, refused to speak on the matter.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday declared a ban on public gathering including funerals, churches and closure of schools temporarily following a confirmation of six coronavirus cases in Ghana at the time. The number has moved to seven.

