The Independence Day game between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak will be rescheduled again, Adomonline.com can confirm.

The two most glamorous clubs in the country were billed to renew their rivalry in England as part of Ghana’s Independence day celebration on March 9th.

The match was rescheduled to April 11 but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the match will be rescheduled again.

Barnet, where the match will be staged, have placed all non-playing staff on notice in “emergency measures to preserve the club” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“For now, I don’t have any information about the match,” a source told Adomonline.com.

“What I can say is that the game will not be cancelled but we will reschedule the game,” he added.

The deadly disease has halted major football activities in Europe. It has also forced the postponement of FIFA and CAF games due to the fast spread of the disease.

The two teams have been granted six months visas so there was no way the epic encounter could be cancelled.

It is unknown when the match will be played but organisers of the game say they will stage the match as promised.