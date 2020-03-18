The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG), following the confirmation of seven cases of Coronavirus in Ghana, are threatening to boycott dead bodies if protective equipment are not made available to them.

According to the Association, given the fast rise of cases in Ghana, “they stand as the last line of the front-line in the fight against the deadly virus.”

READ ALSO:

The General Secretary, Mr Richard Kofi Jordan, in a statement said they would be advised to regard all dead bodies brought to the morgue as victims of Coronavirus if their demands are not met.

It added no member would also go to the wards to pick dead bodies since no information has been given as to whether or not dead bodies can host the virus.

Read the full statement below: