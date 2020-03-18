SMT Ghana, the official Distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks and Volvo Penta in Ghana has introduced the all new Volvo B8R bus, that provides the safest, most reliable and most environmentally-friendly features unto the Ghanaian market.

‘Made to just keep running’, Volvo Buses is taking a major step forward with its new chassis with increased safety, fuel efficiency and life cycle cost optimization which is an important improvements and opportunities for Ghana.

The new Volvo B8R represents Volvo’s commitment to the public/ intercity transport and coach segment across the world that invest in safety with the latest Volvo technology known as the Volvo’s Electronic Stability Program (ESP).

Welcoming guests at the launch which was held at SMT Ghana’s head office located in Accra at the South Industrial Area, Mr. Alex Dutamby, Managing Director-SMT Ghana expressed delight in the introduction of the new Volvo bus that implores the latest technological features with safety as its core element.

“At SMT Ghana customer satisfaction is our top priority as such we see events like this as an opportunity to meet face-to-face with our clients for feedbacks to improve on our products and services”.

He further informed that in reaching customer satisfaction with the introduction of the Volvo B8R bus, three key factors were important to the SMT Group.

They included: SMT Network which captures the angle of proximity with SMT Africa present in over 26 countries in Africa and four branches in Ghana to bring customer needs closer to its operation.

Also considered he said, is the Organizational structure of SMT Ghana with its efficient Sales team, After-sales service and Training department all in place to ensure the company do not just sell but factors customer safety and satisfaction.

“Premium brand is the last issue considered as the group partnered quality body builders like Volare and Marcopolo to ensure the product is of top quality” he informed.

Mr. Dutamby called on the market especially the transport sector to target the all new Volvo B8R model, touting it as a bus which has been tested on difficult environment and rough terrain as such can satisfy all segment of customer with its long experience on safety.

The event gathered stakeholders and top-notch players in the transport industry. Presentation of the bus was led by Mr. Louri de Bilderling, Brand Manager-Coach and Buses-SMT Africa and supported by Mr. Felix Ofosu-Kontoh, Sales Director-SMT Ghana.

Mr. Louri de Bilderling emphasized on the brand quality of the Volvo B8R model, disclosing that Volvo partnered two world acclaimed body builders; Marcopolo and Volare to spur top innovation. The ESP technology he underscored brings two innovations for precision in curving and meandering around difficult terrain to reduce accidents on our roads.

The Volvo buses he further informed can be customized for multipurpose use adding that the driver seat is now adjustable to give utmost comfort to the driver whose welfare is key for passenger safety.

Speaking in an interview with the media Mr. Felix Ofosu-Kontoh, Sales Director-SMT Ghana observed that with the recent development in the transport sector by government and the unfortunate increase in road accident, the introduction of the new Volvo bus had come at the opportune time designed to fit our roads, customized engines to suit our tropical condition and uses the latest ESP technology for safety.

“At SMT Ghana, we’re offering full range of the Volvo B8R model and we’re ready to partner private individuals and the government especially as it develops the transport sector.