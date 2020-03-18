University of Ghana (Legon) has directed all resident students to vacate their halls of residence by Saturday March 21, 2020.

The school in a statement said the development stems from a reported imported case of coronavirus in the school and President Akufo-Addo’s directive on ban of public gatherings.

ALSO READ:

It urged students with symptoms of common cold to report to the students clinic for medical attention before leaving campus.

However, international students, those on the contact tracing lists are required to remain on campus.

Also, students with special needs who wish to stay, the statement added would be allowed.