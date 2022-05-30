The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has announced the temporal closure of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.

The closure, according to the Ministry, is to pave way for maintenance and upgrade works on the facility.

A statement, which announced the closure, indicated it takes effect from Friday, May 27, 2022.

“This is to allow for major works to upgrade the memorial park to a standard that befits the stature of the former president and boosts the attractiveness of the park and the overall tourism performance of the country,” the statement read.

