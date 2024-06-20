The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture and MP for Sekondi, Hon. Andrew Egyapa Mercer has instructed the Director of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to commence immediate maintenance at the facility.

He made this call when he paid a working visit to the park following his notice of a few maintenance gaps, on Wednesday 19th June 2024.

This maintenance will encompass procuring additional mowers to ensure the lawns are kept in good shape, improving their irrigation system, regularly painting the walls, and contracting professional cleaning companies to ensure the facility and its premises are constantly kept clean and preserved, among others.

Noting the seriousness of the issue at hand, Hon. Mercer charged the facility director to rectify all the gaps in two weeks, after which a follow-up visit will be embarked for a thorough inspection of the facility.

The Minister remains committed to working assiduously to ensure our tourism infrastructure are well preserved for posterity.

