Tourism Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has stated that Matthew Opoku Prempeh, commonly known as “Napo“, the running mate of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot be said to be arrogant.

This comment comes after the National Council of the NPP officially endorsed the Energy Minister as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate.

The endorsement on Thursday, July 4, 2024, followed discussions with the party’s National Executive Council and National Steering Committee.

Mr. Mercer who says he has worked closely with Matthew Opoku Prempeh for three and a half years, asserted that labelling him as arrogant would be unjustified.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, Mr Mercer stated that, “I agree that a commentary needs to be confronted head-on in terms of letting people get to know what has been said when you are assertive.”.

Mr. Mercer explained that arrogance is characterised by a demeanour of superiority, often displayed through overbearing attitudes or presumptuous claims.

He pointed out that Matthew Opoku Prempeh, frequently eats alongside members of parliament in a lodge and shares meals with them.

According to Mercer, if Napo truly saw himself as superior, he would not engage in such activities.

“Napo is a man who has engagement on a constant basis and walks into my office. He calls me bro. If he was to be superior, he would not do that. He comes to my office to have meetings.”

