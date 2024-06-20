Shakwa Nyambe, Managing Partner of SNC Incorporated (https://SNCLawGroup.com/), has been appointed as the President-Elect of the Association of International Energy Negotiators (AIEN) for the period of 2024 -2025. His appointment was confirmed at the AIEN Board of Directors meeting held on the 10th of June 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. This will pave the way for him to become the Substantive President of the AIEN for the period 2025-2026. This prestigious appointment acknowledges his exceptional leadership and extensive expertise within the global energy sector, and his contributions to educational and networking programs as well as the development of model contracts for the energy sector. Notably, Nyambe is the first African to lead and be elected as President-Elect of the AIEN in its history since it was founded in 1982.

As Nyambe transitions from his role as Vice President of Communications, his new position as President-Elect places him at the forefront of AIEN’s strategic initiatives. This role is pivotal for directing the association’s future direction and reinforcing its standing as a global authority in energy negotiations. His tenure as the Regional Chapter Director for Africa and his previous responsibilities have already demonstrated his capability to drive growth and promote collaboration within the industry.

The AIEN, an independent not-for-profit professional membership association headquartered in Houston, Texas, supports international energy negotiators by enhancing their effectiveness and professionalism globally. The organization is renowned for producing model contracts widely used in the international energy industry.

Although the association’s roots are in Houston, Texas, USA’s upstream oil sector, it has now grown to be a truly global organization serving the needs of cross-border energy negotiators in the upstream, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon sectors. It is now represented in more than 110 countries, representing numerous international oil and gas companies, energy companies, host governments, law firms, consulting firms and academic institutions. AIEN members come from a variety of disciplines, which include commercial, technical, academic and legal.

Nyambe’s journey with AIEN began as an ordinary dedicated member, leading to his role as Regional Chapter Director for Africa. His leadership significantly contributed to the growth and success of AIEN’s African Regional Chapter, establishing it as a crucial platform for industry dialogue and engagement.

In addition to his leadership roles, Nyambe actively participates in several AIEN committees, including the Joint Operating Agreement (JOA) Committee, the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) Committee, the Asset Sale and Purchase Agreement Committee, the Drilling Contract Committee, and the Hydrogen Taskforce. His comprehensive involvement in these committees showcases his deep understanding of the energy landscape and his commitment to promoting sustainable and inclusive energy solutions.

As President-Elect, Nyambe will leverage his extensive experience to further AIEN’s mission of supporting international energy negotiators. His new role entails significant responsibilities in shaping the association’s strategic vision and enhancing its global reputation.

Under Nyambe’s leadership, AIEN is poised to experience substantial growth and impact, solidifying its position as a leading entity in energy negotiations. His vision and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the association’s efforts in addressing the complex challenges facing the global energy sector and promoting sustainable solutions.

Commenting on the appointment Nyambe said, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to be appointed as the President-Elect of the Association of International Energy Negotiators. This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated team and the unwavering support of our members. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by my predecessors and working closely with our members to further strengthen AIEN’s position as a global leader in the energy sector.”

