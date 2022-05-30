Ampem Darkoa played a determined game to beat Hasaacas Ladies to win the 2022 Ghana Women’s Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies overcame Hasaacas Ladies via 5-4 win on penalties to clinch their third Women’s Premier League title.

The game resulted in two penalty goals during regulation time as Success Ameyaa hands Hasaacas Ladies the lead in the first half from the spot.

Ampem Darkoa also pulled parity with a contentious penalty which was converted by Comfort Yeboah in the 25th minute of the first half.

There was nothing to separate both sides as the game ended 1-1. The second half failed to produce any goal with the match heading for extra time with another 30 minutes.

Hasaacas Ladies missed one of their penalty kicks before Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah converted her own to win it for her side.

The girls from Techiman revenged the 4-0 defeat handed last season by Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies to clinch their third league title after winning it in 2016 and 2017.

Ampem Darkoa will represent Ghana in the CAF Women’s Champions League tournament.