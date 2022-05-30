The GNPC Ghana Fastest Competition, which started in 2013, and is in its 9th season, was launched at the Accra Sports Stadium (Press Center) on Friday, May 27, 2022, by Ahmed Osmanu, head of Public Relations at the Ministry and a member of the LOC for the African Games to be hosted in Ghana in 2023. He represented the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif.

The GNPC Ghana Fastest Programme is an avenue for kids and young people from age 10 to above 18 years to exhibit their talent in the sprint events, especially 100 meters. It is aimed at discovering a young local talent to become a world sprint champion.

Nene Nagai Kasa VIII, Paramount Chief of Agomeda, who chaired the launch, commended GNPC for supporting Ghana Athletics and advised them to reward the nation’s three all-time best athletes, Mike Ahey, Okoe Addy, and Ohene Karikari who won medals at the Commonwealth Games between 1962 and 1974.

The event attracted a lot of athletics enthusiasts, media, and the Die Hard Sports Supporters Union.

Jeff M. Owusu, head of sports at the National Sports Authority, who represented the Director-General, Prof Twumasi, commended Reks Brobby and his team as well as GNPC and the sponsors for the concept to tap and groom top sprinters who will beef up Team Ghana at the upcoming African Games in 2023.

GNPC, sponsors of Ghana Fastest Human Competition, honored Reks Bobby with a special plaque for coming up with the idea and program to search for and groom young athletes who could become Olympic and World Champions.

Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, CEO of GNPC, presented the special plaque to Reks Brobbey and urged him to continue the splendid work which has seen Ghana producing world-class athletes like Emmanuel Yeboah aka T20, Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati who currently holds the National 100 meters record and female sprint champion, Grace Obuor.

Reks Brobby, who was a former athlete, represented Ghana at the 1984 Olympic Games where he reached the semi-final stage. He was ranked the fastest in Africa in 1987 with a personal best of 10.08 seconds. He was the first Ghanaian to be sponsored and stayed with Team Adidas for 13 years.

The competitions begin at the Tamale Alhaji Aliu Mahama Stadium on 4th June, move to Kumasi Paa Joe Stadium on 9th July, then to Cape Coast on 20th August, and 24th September for the grand finale at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.