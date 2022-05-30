The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has extended his warmest congratulations to the Catholic Bishop of the Wa Diocese, Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr, following his appointment as a Cardinal for the Catholic Church.

Rev. Baawobr was appointed alongside 21 other Cardinals who will assume their roles at the Vatican in August 2022 in a list announced by Pope Francis.

In a post on social media, the Vice President expressed joy at the appointment describing it as one that is not only “good news for Ghana” but also “worth celebrating.”

Bishop Baawobr currently serves as the Chief Shepherd of Ghana’s Catholic Diocese of Wa.

He was born on June 21, 1959, and ordained as a priest on July 18, 1987.

On May 7, 2016, he was ordained as a Bishop.

He is widely known for his acts of charity and love for mentally challenged persons.

