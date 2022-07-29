The Akyem Anyinasin Methodist Junior High School (JHS) in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern region has been closed down by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

This was after a gang from the community forced a male teacher to kneel and apologise for punishing some students.

The teacher reportedly disciplined some students for misconduct on Monday, July 24, 2022.

The students informed a gang of town folks who attacked the teacher in the evening while on his way home and forced him to kneel and apologise to the students.

They further threatened other teachers in the school.

The Abuakwa North Municipal Director of Education, Miss Abena Gyamerah, visited the school on Thursday, July 28, 2022, to meet the teachers.

She subsequently met the community leaders as well to assist with the investigation to fish out the perpetrators.

However, the Municipal Director of Education directed the temporal closure of the school over insecurity concerns by the teachers.

She told Starr News “the students misbehaved and the teachers tried to correct them but they went to inform the town folks so it was the town folks who threatened the teachers. So I gave instruction that the school be closed down today so that we sit on the issue. It is still under investigation.”

The fully furnished modern classroom block with ICT for Anyinasin Methodist JHS solely funded by Dr Samuel Owusu an old student, was commissioned in May this year .